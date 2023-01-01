Materializing in 2024.

Who's making it?

The same people that made the first one! 2DBOY has teamed up with Tomorrow Corporation, along with a squad of talented friends. This is the biggest game we've ever made.

Do you have the social media?

Social media didn't exist back when the original came out, but you're in luck - we plugged in our dial-up modem and made these. Only 3 of the 5 are multi-billion dollar tech companies:

our blog for the most comprehensive content mailing list to get into the exclusive email friends club

How did you fit so much goo into this game?

Computers have come a long way in the last 15 years!

Help! I installed something I found on the internet called worldofg002-&@%-realgame.exe and now my computer is on fire?

World of Goo 2 has not yet been released. It will come out soon, in 2024.

I used to play the original World of Goo when I was a kid. Will this make me feel like a kid again?

You might be able to visit for a while.

What platforms or consoles will it be on? Can I play it on my-

Dandy Wheeler, PR specialist: Yes, let's enjoy this moment, right now, where anything is possible. Can you play it on your 2004 Discman? Maybe. Let's just let the vast expanse of uncertainty fill our hearts with wonder, while we fill our bank accounts with exclusive distribution contracts.

Can I be on the soundtrack? I play djembe, bass clarinet, theramin, and cardboard boxes?

We've always wanted to assemble a soundtrack with performances from lots of different musicians. Do you play an instrument and have the ability to record yourself? Contact us here if you'd like to try this out with us. Tell us which instrument(s) you play, and bonus points if you can link to audio or video of you playing something.

I speak one of Earth's many languages. Do you need help translating the game?

Bonjour! All our games have been community-translated, and we'd love to continue the tradition with World of Goo 2. Contact us here if this sounds like a project for you!

I missed you, World of Goo!

We hope you will love it as much as we've loved building and discovering this new world so far!